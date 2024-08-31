Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Sold by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 7.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $53,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,051,000 after buying an additional 402,805 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,287,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 203,896 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,527,000 after purchasing an additional 344,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,796,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after acquiring an additional 367,554 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFLV opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

