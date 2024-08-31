Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

