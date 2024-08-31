Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,699. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

