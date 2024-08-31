Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.85. 502,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.