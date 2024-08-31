Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned about 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.53. 315,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,218. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

