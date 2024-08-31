DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys 45,408 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 0.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after purchasing an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 152.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

