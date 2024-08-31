DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $483.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

