DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after buying an additional 541,148 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 183,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.28 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.