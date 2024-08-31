Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.60

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.60 and last traded at $129.21, with a volume of 292449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
