Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.10

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 21852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,840,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

