Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $82.97. 21,069,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,777. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

