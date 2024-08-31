Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CWXZF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.