Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CWXZF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
About Doman Building Materials Group
