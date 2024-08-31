Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 874.7 days.

DPZUF remained flat at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

