Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 874.7 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DPZUF remained flat at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $39.43.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
