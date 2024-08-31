Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in General Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

