Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 430,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

