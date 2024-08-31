Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 381,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,132. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

