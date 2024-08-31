Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

NYSE:DOV opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.33. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

