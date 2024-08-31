Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $148,823,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 250.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,018. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Doximity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

