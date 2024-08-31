Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

TSE DRM opened at C$26.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$16.53 and a 1-year high of C$27.93.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.