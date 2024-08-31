DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in August

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,252.8 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVF traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.80. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $199.81.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.