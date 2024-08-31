DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Bank of America increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DTE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.02. 656,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

