Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average of $342.55. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.