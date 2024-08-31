DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

