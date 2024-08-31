Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,116 shares of company stock valued at $19,730,335 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.