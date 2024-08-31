Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.52 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,753,111 coins and its circulating supply is 94,754,563 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,753,110.67683259. The last known price of Dynex is 0.34095658 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,119,654.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

