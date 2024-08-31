EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $179.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.53.

NYSE:EGP opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,359,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,399,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

