eCash One Day Volume Hits $5.52 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $615.38 million and $5.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,144.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00547296 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,750,448,423,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,750,442,173,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

