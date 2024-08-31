Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.03

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 2147000000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

