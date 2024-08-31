Edward H. Dalelio Acquires 2,500 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 423,934 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,997,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,575,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,712,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

