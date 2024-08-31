Eigenpie mstETH Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,580.33 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $569.12 million and $49,580.33 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,562.12 or 0.04322539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,130 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,129.93189866. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,562.11836294 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $77,129.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

