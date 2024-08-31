Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.436-1.444 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC traded down $27.45 on Friday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

