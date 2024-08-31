Elastic’s (ESTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

ESTC stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

