Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Lynette Gould Sells 700 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lynette Gould sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.33, for a total value of C$16,331.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.27.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

