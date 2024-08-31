Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $372,200.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $23,580,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,583 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

