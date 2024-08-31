Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,312 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. 2,315,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,569. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,870 shares of company stock worth $3,918,242 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

