Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

ELV traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $556.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.60.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.