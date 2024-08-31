Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elior Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $3.59 on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.
Elior Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elior Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.