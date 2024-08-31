Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $3.59 on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

