Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 880,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,645. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

