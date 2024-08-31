Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

