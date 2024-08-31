Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 755 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

