Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

