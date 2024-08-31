Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

