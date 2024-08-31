Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

