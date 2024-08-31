Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

