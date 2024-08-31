Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EA opened at $151.82 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

