Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Hess Stock Down 0.0 %

HES opened at $138.06 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.