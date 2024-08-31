Empirical Finance LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.