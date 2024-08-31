Empirical Finance LLC Has $548,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 314,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

