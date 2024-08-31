Empirical Finance LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

