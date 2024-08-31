Empirical Finance LLC Invests $585,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Barclays raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

WFRD opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

